When it comes to Rolex explorer with explorer II, the main difference lies in the motor function, with explorer I offering a time-only motion and explorer II including a date complex and an extra 24 hour hand. The fake rolex Explorer also lacks a 24-hour border and is smaller, making it easy to recognize when placed next to the Explorer II. Although the Explorer was first introduced, it is still in production with the Explorer II, with each model having a different specialty and style. To better understand the differences between the two models, let’s take a closer look at their history, overall design, and functionality.

Each Rolex Explorer model was designed to cater to a different profession. The Explorer I was originally developed for mountaineers and the Explorer II was developed for spelunkers. The original Explorer entered the market in 1953, shortly after Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first men to reach the summit of Mount Everest. These brave men equipped the expedition with the Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch, which eventually became the core foundation of the Rolex explorers — the brand’s first sports watch.

In 1970, Rolex added another adventurer’s watch to their catalog in the form of the Explorer II. Like its predecessor, the fake rolex Explorer II was developed to offer a precise reading in some of the world’s most extreme environments with a sturdy Oyster case and a self-winding movement. The reference 1655 was the first version of the Explorer II that was introduced. It was larger than its cousin the Explorer, and at the time of its release in 1971, it marked a significant departure from the classic Rolex aesthetic.

The Explorer II was particularly designed to keep time while spending long hours (or days) in the dark and included a fixed 24-hour bezel and a bright-orange, arrow-shaped 24-hour hand that served as a prominent AM/PM indicator. With the introduction of the second edition of the Explorer II – the ref. 16550, the case increased to 40mm in diameter, and the face of the watch took on a more traditional design with standard Mercedes hands and a dial that followed the same general design as the Submariner and GMT-Master. Over the next few decades, several changes were made to explorer II, including updates to the movement, casing, bracelets, and light-emitting materials.

Like previous generations of the Explorer II, the ref. 216570 is available with either a traditional black or white ‘polar’ dial, the latter of which is distinguished by its hands and hour markers outlined in black, instead of polished white gold.

The Explorer and Explorer II brought different aesthetic replica Rolex catalogs. If you’re looking for a regular utility watch, but also a sophisticated, time-only watch that can be worn on more elaborate occasions, the original might be better suited to your wrist.