The Rolex Datejust is an enduring design that is as relevant today as it was when it first appeared in 1945, the same year World War II ended. Throughout all this time, the appeal of the Datejust has remained universal; it has never gone out of style or been considered some sort of antiquated and outdated relic of another era, simply because the Rolex Datejust is a watch for everyone. Whether you want a Rolex that makes a statement or you just want a “good watch” that can go anywhere and last a lifetime, the Datejust is an absolutely great choice. For decades, the fake Rolex Datejust has been the luxury watch of choice for countless buyers around the world, and it is the quintessential example of a timeless, top-quality watch.

Arguably, the Datejust typifies Rolex watches better than any other model. It set the standard for calendar displays on watches for the first time and has been a true cornerstone product in the luxury watch industry for over three-quarters of a century. Worn by countless celebrities, professional athletes, and political leaders, the fake watch has become so much a part of the fabric of our culture that if you say the word “Rolex” to the average person, the first image that comes to their mind is likely to be that of the model. Given the brand’s long history and the vast number of variations created over the decades, deciding on the right model can sometimes be a bit overwhelming. That’s why we’ve compiled a handy ultimate buying guide that lays out all the important details to help you make a perfect choice.

To create this historic watch, Rolex combined two previous innovations – a water-resistant Oyster case from 1926 and a self-winding perpetual calendar movement from 1931 – with a new date display on the dial. It also features a bracelet called the Jubilee, which is characterized by a five-link construction composed of semicircular links. The first Datejust was made entirely of gold, with a 36 mm case featuring a fluted bezel with a coin edge. Over the next few years, the Rolex replica continued to modify the Datejust and added details that are now key to the watch’s design. For example, in 1953, the bubble-shaped Cyclops lens was mounted on the outside of the crystal to magnify the date display.

The 2000s brought some noteworthy additions to the Datejust line. 2008 saw the introduction of the larger Datejust II, which featured a 41mm case. Then in 2015, Rolex stated that the Lady-Datejust would now feature a slightly larger 28mm case instead of a 26mm one. Eventually, in 2016, the Datejust 41 replaced the Datejust II as the larger option in the collection. While they both have the same official case size, the newer Datejust 41 offers more restrained design touches and a new generation of movements.