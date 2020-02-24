We all know that the Defy is Zenith’s darling this year. Baselworld 2019 saw them release swags of different versions, including the crazy Zero G, the impressive chronograph, and this replica watch, the comparatively simple Classic. While it may lack some of its larger brethren, Zenith Defy Classic- especially this open work dial option – is a real winner for me.

You have to begin with the dial, don’t you: a fashionable open-worked number with a bold star motif, encouraged indirectly by the brand’s star logo, and more obviously by the epic Defy Lab limited edition from last year. The date at six does get a little lost, though, and frankly I think that’s more of a pro than a con, blending seamlessly into the background until you need it. As a whole, the Defy Classic’s dial manages to be interesting without being cluttered.

At 41mm across and circa 13-and-a-bit high, the size is quite amazing. There must have been a real temptation to go, ‘Hey, we’re making this avant-garde luxury sports fake watch, let’s make it 44mm’, but I am so happy they resisted that temptation.

Sporty and modern models are not always equally large. This watch will never get lost on your wrist, but it won’t overwhelm you either. Add the titanium construction into the mix and I suppose you have something that really is great proportions for a luxury sports watch. I really like the angular, retro-inspired design too. The Defy has a personality all its own.

There are rubber and bracelet options available, but this version is rubber-backed blue croc, the sort of strap you’ll be very familiar with if you’ve ever held a Hublot. It sits flush with the sides of the case, making a beautiful flowing, cohesive look.

Beating away inside is the in-house fake rolex watches. You can see it from both sides due to that open-worked dial, and through the open star-shaped rotor on the back. It looks nice enough, with fine, if not extremely ornamental finishing. It’s got a silicon pallet lever and escape wheel, which is nice, and 50 hours of power reserve.

I cherish it! This wrist is the right size. Not too big or too small, plus the weight is minimal, I like it. It’s just the time and date, but there’s enough to make sure you’re helpful at the next boring meeting