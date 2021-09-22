2022 Best Rolex Watches as Investments

Many people have already purchased the Rolex watches they wanted to add this year with half of the says past. However, some are still holding out, waiting for their name to appear at their local authorized retailer, while countless others are still debating which model they would like to purchase. We always suggest that people should buy what they like and that personal preference should be the primary deciding factor when choosing a watch. However, the truth is that watches can often be used as investments and the potential future value of a watch is something you need to consider when making your decision.

Before we begin, it is necessary to clarify what we mean by “investing in watches” and to let you know that there is no “get rich quick” scheme here. On the contrary, this guide aims to highlight some of the currently undervalued replica Rolex watches, models that have recently been discontinued, and models that could be more expensive if you put off buying them for another year.

Among existing luxury watches, few are more widely considered blue-chip investments than the fake Rolex Submariner, and 2020 was a huge year for the collection, with Rolex discontinuing all existing 40mm models and introducing a new series of models in 41mm cases. As with any recently released Rolex stainless steel sports model, the open market price of the new Submariner watches is incredibly high; however, this means that the previous generation now represents a very attractive value proposition.

Apart from that, the older generation’s 40mm cases and aluminum bezel inserts, notably ref. 16610 and ref. 14060, also offer strong investment potential for 2021. Not only are they among the cheapest Rolex Submariner models available, but they are also the last generation of watches with classic proportions before the introduction of the Super Case and Maxi dial.

Finally, two-tone watches have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in recent years, so if you’re interested in adding a two-tone Submariner to your collection, you can grab the stainless steel and 18k yellow gold ref. 16613 for nearly the same price as the all-stainless steel model. For those looking for a steel and gold aesthetic, this is a hard deal to pass up, and you can even opt for a blue or black dial and bezel when choosing a two-tone Submariner Rolex.