Most Popular Yellow Gold Rolex Sports Watches

While most Rolex tool watches were originally utilitarian stainless steel watches made for practical purposes, a large number of these models have evolved into luxury sports watches available in a variety of materials and colorways. It is not easy to deny that fake Rolex watches, such as the Submariner, GMT-Master, and Daytona, are now proudly worn as status watches instead of essential tool watches. This is really true if these watches are made of solid 18-karat gold, which, by the way, is cast by Rolex’s in-house state-of-the-art foundry.



Valuable metal construction aside, it is very important to note that Rolex Sport Gold watches are still made with function in mind, whether it be diving to 300 meters, tracking multiple time zones, or timing events to 1/8th of a second. Furthermore, as one of the hottest watch trends to emerge in the past few years, gold luxury watches are now at an important moment. It’s known to all that Rolex makes some of the best gold watches around.

The replica Rolex Submariner Date ref. 116618 is all of these and more. This recently discontinued gold version of Rolex’s famous Submariner certainly has all the necessary features to be a dive watch – water resistance to 300 meters, a unidirectional rotating bezel, plenty of luminescence to be visible underwater, and a strap that extends over a diving suit.

However, its precious 18-carat yellow gold case and strap may make the wearer think twice about taking it on a real dive. Sitting atop the Submariner Date’s 40mm Oyster case is a Cerachromone. 116618 is a Cerachrom bezel insert that is wonderful for scuba diving life thanks to its resistance to scratches and fading. Rolex made the Submariner 116618 in two colors: the 116618LN with a black dial and black bezel, and the 116618LB with a blue dial and blue bezel.

From the very beginning, the Yacht Prestige was taken as an ultra-luxurious Rolex sports watch. 1992, when Rolex replica debuted its then-new nautical watch collection, it did so with the Yacht Prestige in all 18-carat yellow gold. 16628. With its 40 mm Oyster case, gold rotating bezel with polished numerals, and yellow gold Oyster bracelet, the Rolex Yacht Prestige in a luxurious The 16628 comfortably flaunts its luxury while still maintaining its sporty appeal. Part sporty and sturdy, part luxurious and precious, the Rolex Sport offers the best of both worlds. Do you like Rolex gold sports watches? If so, which one is your favorite?