Fake Rolex Submariner COMEX 16610 Dive Watch

By the time the Submariner Date Watch 16610 first appeared in the late 1980s, diving technology had evolved to the point where COMEX divers relied on mechanical watches as their sole timekeeping device. Although Rolex continued to supply COMEX with Submariner and Wavemaker watches for about a full decade thereafter, they were rarely used for actual deep-sea diving and were instead given to COMEX executives and other high-ranking employees.

Serial number engravings for the Rolex Submariner 16610 COMEX watch can be found between 1986 and 1997, although the Ref. 16610 itself did not make its official public debut until close to 1988. Furthermore, it is estimated that only a few hundred watches in total were produced during the decade of Ref. 16610. 16610 watches were delivered to COMEX. Besides, since many of these watches were not used for commercial diving, it is not uncommon for these refs. 16610 Submariner watches to be in significantly better condition than some of their older COMEX-issued predecessors.

The Reference 16610 was the last Rolex model to feature the iconic COMEX logo on its dial, and the relationship between the two brands ended before the subsequent generation of Submariner watches was introduced. What’s more, apart from the engraving on the dial and case back, the COMEX 16610 watches are otherwise identical to the standard production Reference 16610 Submariner watches in that they do not include any additional features such as the prototype helium release valve found on the Reference 5514.

In general, the Reference 16610 COMEX Submariner is more affordable than other COMEX cheap Rolex watches, but that does not mean that they are easy to find or that they are in any way financially advantageous. Regardless of the specific model or its unique attributes, all COMEX Submariner watches are considered to be among the most desirable and collectible fake Rolex for sale in existence.

What makes COMEX brand Rolex replica watches so rare and collectible is that they have never been sold by any store, boutique, or an authorized retailer. Simply put, there is no way for the average person to buy a COMEX brand Rolex watch for themselves. Instead, these co-branded watches were only issued to COMEX divers and other top company officials. In addition, these watches were produced in extremely low numbers, and many had unique details that you won’t find on any standard production Rolex model.

Rolex co-branded dials are very rare, and even the most inauspicious examples usually garner some serious attention. However, the collector’s fascination with COMEX issued watches goes beyond the co-branded dial and is intertwined with the history and heritage that is the foundation of the Rolex brand. Arguably, no other Rolex watch embodies this pioneering spirit more than the COMEX Submariner and Sea-Dweller models, and the dive watch industry as we know it today will always be shaped by the partnership of these two pioneering brands.