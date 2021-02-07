The black Rolex Datejust II that you must have

The Rolex Datejust II 116334 is one of the most exclusive and outstanding variants of the Datejust product line. It is an exceptional watch offered by the famous Swiss watchmaker that brings out the true beauty and elegance of fake Rolex watches. The great demand for this watch attracted many counterfeiters who seized the opportunity to make a fortune from the reputation of this watch. Over the years, counterfeiters have advanced in their craft, resulting in fake watches that look almost identical to the real thing. These differences are so subtle that distinguishing the replica from the real thing can be quite tricky.

As one of the most prominent and important parts of the watch, Rolex has invested in creating a dial that is not only unique and ornate but is also perfectly accurate and easy to read. It has a bar-shaped luminous object on the top of the watch. This luminous object is less bright compared to authentic Rolex watches.

At the top of each hour marker, near the edge of the dial, there are Roman numerals corresponding to authentic watches. It is located directly above the date window in the 3 o’clock area. This is not the case with the counterfeit version of the watch. Instead of Roman numerals, the fakes have luminous dots. The calibration is also quite different, with the genuine watches having a more prominent and neater calibration.

An easy place to compare the genuine and replica Rolex Datejust 116334 is the case. Even with the help of a magnifying glass, there are hardly any perceptible differences in the cases. They are very similar in shape and size. The finishes of both watches are also identical, combining brushed and polished parts.

There are some unique elements on the bezels of both watches. For the authentic version of the watch, the bezel is properly finished, thus giving it a smooth and majestic appearance. The grooves are carefully crafted and perfectly aligned. Although the grooves on the bezel of a replica watch are neatly aligned, they are slightly rougher than those on the bezel of the genuine version.

The crown is another feature of the watch that can help you distinguish a fake from a genuine one. While most elements of the crown are similar in both the genuine and the fake, there are some details that are different. The main point of difference exists in the notches on the crown. The finish on the case of the watch is slightly rougher compared to the genuine article. However, the iconic Rolex crown and the size of the crown look the same.