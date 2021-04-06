Newly published new Rolex Submariner watches

Now in the Submariner field, the competition is getting fierce, from early 2021, both EW and VS factory released a lot of Rolex replica watches, including some popular submariner models, especially VS factory, we know they started to produce Rolex replica watches from 2020, but I didn’t know their quality before, a few of my customers ordered Datejust and submariner from me. They gave me good feedback that the quality is very good and some aspects on the Datejust are even better than the Noob. If VS makes further progress in Rolex, I think they will beat Noob completely, no need to wait until the end of 2021, I think VS will overtake Noob and get the biggest market share in the Rolex field by mid-2021.

Today, I would like to share two new Submariner models here, both in all yellow gold. One is the black dial 116618LN and the other is the blue dial 116618LB. Both of these Rolex Submariner watches are 40mm in diameter and the case thickness is the same as the genuine watch, both are 13mm. Regarding the gold Rolex, many customers are concerned about the thickness of the gold coating. In fact, the gold is not too thick, but not too thin either, and if you pay attention, the gold shades will not fade. Take a look at the photos of these two fake watches below, they are both beautiful.

Like I said before, there are too many watchmakers making replicas of the 40mm Submariner, so many people don’t know how to pick the best one, after the introduction of the Noob V12, I must say that this question has been answered very definitely if you want to buy a replica of the 116610LN, buy it from Noob V12. For the green Submariner 116610LV, I’m not sure which factory you should choose, maybe ZZF is still the first choice.

What are the improvements of this V12? Some dealers of the Noob factory said that the internal structure of the case was upgraded, maybe the bezel was updated too, for the whole case, I only see the bezel structure is a bit complicated. Secondly, the balance wheel of the movement was also upgraded.

I’m not sure how close the Noob SA3135 is compared to the fake Rolex 3135, but I still believe the VS factory 3135 movement is better than the Noob. Perhaps the biggest advantage of the Noob Submariner is its dial detailing, I always thought the dial work on the Noob Submariner was very good, after all, they have improved it more than ten times. Regarding the price of the V12 Submariner, although Noob lowered the price of their Submariner before, it is still more expensive than the VSF, but it is already much cheaper than before.