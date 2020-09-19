A few weeks ago, we discussed several models. The other two-register watch on our list, the fake longines Heritage 1973, is based on a historical model and possesses a cushion-shaped, 40-mm diameter steel case with rounded chronograph pushers, black subdials on a silvered dial, and applied hour indices dotted with Super-LumiNova. Surrounding the dial is a minute circle composed of fine black lines and a tachymeter scale in blue. The original watch on which the Longines Heritage 1973 is based was equipped with a mechanical chronograph movement, Caliber 30CH. The contemporary watch, launched in 2013, includes the Longines Caliber L688, with automatic winding and a column-wheel chronograph, which is made exclusively for Longines by ETA. The Heritage 1973 is also available in a model with a “reverse panda” dial, which you can find out the website https://www.cindyforcongress.org.

Developed in cooperation with Calibre 11, one of the most famous online forums devoted to Heuer and TAG Heuer replica watches, the Autavia Jo Siffert Collectors’ Edition is modeled after a vintage Autavia model made popular by Formula 1 racing legend Jo Siffert, who throughout the late 1960s and 1970s wore both a Heuer logo on his racing suit and a Heuer Autavia 1163T Chronograph on his wrist. That reference of the watch, produced before “TAG” was added to the company name and logo, was recognizable for its black subdials, blue central hand, and subtle hints of blue throughout the dial, most notably at the end of the indices.

The watch consists of the Heuer 02 automatic chronograph used in modern Autavia watches and adds vintage flairs such as the use of the historical Heuer logo on the dial and the black calfskin strap with Heuer tang buckle. Modern adjustments include the crown being moved to the right side between the chrono pushers, and, of course, the three-subdial arrangement. Thus, it’s a very accurate watch that Siffert wore during his racing career.

The list would not be complete, of course, without a modern example of the fake Rolex Daytona, the watch that Paul Newman helped make famous. The latest version of the Daytona, released in 2016 with a number of aesthetic and technological upgrades, can’t really be considered a panda — only the rings around the chrono subdials are contrasting black, rather than the subdials themselves — but it’s still decidedly panda-esque, especially with the black Cerachrom tachymeter bezel echoing the black subdial rings. The bracelet incorporates Rolex’s Oysterlock safety clasp, which prevents accidental opening, and the patented Easylink quick-extension system that allows the wearer to easily increase the bracelet length by approximately 6 mm without the use of a tool.