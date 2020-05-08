The Rolex Datejust II makes a perfect Father’s Day gift

Unlike the Submarine, the Rolex Datejust is a notable dressing choice, as well as highlighting the exquisite engineering and finishing of everything Rolex has. The Datejust’s case ranges in size from the tiny 34mm to the more modern 41mm, suitable for all wrist sizes and aesthetic preferences.

Besides, the model range is by far the broadest in the brand’s collection, providing an array of replica watches to choose from in steel, gold, or two-tone configuration, with baton, Roman numeral, or even diamond-set indices. Because the collection is so broad, it would be unfair to narrow the Datejust down to a single reference.

The smooth-bezel Datejust II 116300 has a fair bit of appeal on account of its slightly less flashy aesthetic when compared to its fluted bezel siblings. However, there’s a fair level of appeal to rocking a piece that speaks more to the Datejust’s roots – such as the stainless steel and yellow gold Datejust 116233 with a fluted bezel and champagne dial. This classic two-tone aesthetic paired with Rolex’s hallmark traits such as a gold fluted bezel and Jubilee bracelet make a truly timeless design and help make this configuration instantly recognizable as a Rolex watch.

The replica rolex explorer ii is actually on the tool/utility side of the brand’s catalog; however, its thinner case profile and flatter fixed bezel help make it a fair bit more versatile if you’re looking to tuck under a shirt cuff. The Explorer II was a serious departure for Rolex when it first launched in 1971, created particularly with explorers, adventurers, and spelunkers in mind.

A heavy application of luminous material on its indices and hands, and a 24h indication using an oversized hand are important elements of its design that still carry forward to the present day (though past references scaled-down the 24h hand size for a brief period). Apart from the big orange hand, the Explorer II is arguably one of the more understated Rolexes on the market as well, as its case and bracelet are exclusively crafted from stainless steel and feature a brushed finish throughout rather than the high polish seen on countless other models.

Offering dual time zone functionality through its independently adjustable hour hand, fake rolex Explorer II makes an ideal companion for both travel and daily use. Occasionally referred to as a Rolex for a non-Rolex guy, the Explorer II is a fantastic choice for someone on the market for a truly versatile daily wearable watch that will last a lifetime.